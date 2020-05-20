3 COVID +ve Patients Escape from Sarusajai, Later Apprehended

Three COVID-19 positive patients have escaped from the Sarusajai quarantine center on Tuesday night. Out of the three patients, two are from Nalbari and one from Hojai. However, the Nalbari police and Hojai police have apprehended them and admitted them to the hospital, informed state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through his twitter handle.

Himanta in his tweet said, “3 #Covid19 patients Hamidul Ahmed & Shajahal Ali of Nalbari; Md Saidul Alam of Hojai escaped from Sarusajai quar centre causing us immense stress. Thanks to @nalbari_police & @Hojai_Police for apprehending them in time.”

The patients from Nalbari Hamidul Ali and Shahjahan Ali have been admitted to Swahid Mukunda Kakaty Civil Hospital in Nalbari.

The administration has instructed to investigate as to how they escaped from the quarantine center and also ordered to identify the people they came in contact and get the screening test done immediately.