5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Assam

A moderate earthquake of 5.2 magnitude jolted Meghalaya and Assam on Wednesday morning.

According to the data by National Centre of Seismology, the earthquake had its epicentre at Goalpara in Assam.

The NCS data stated that a 14km deep earthquake was recorded at 71km of Tura in Meghalaya.

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 07-07-2021, 08:45:25 IST, Lat: 26.15 & Long: 90.28, Depth: 14 Km ,Location: 71km N of Tura, Meghalaya, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/A7YPlKiPob @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/BX4I1zOBze — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 7, 2021

The last earthquake to struck the northeastern region was on July 4 in the state of Manipur. A minor earthquake of 3.3 with its epicentre registered in Imphal.

On the other hand, Assam recorded its last earthquake on June 19. A 4.2 magnitudes earthquake took place at Tezpur in Sonitpur.

Also Read: Bollywood Legend Dilip Kumar Passes Away At 98