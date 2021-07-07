5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Assam

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

A moderate earthquake of 5.2 magnitude jolted Meghalaya and Assam on Wednesday morning.

According to the data by National Centre of Seismology, the earthquake had its epicentre at Goalpara in Assam.

The NCS data stated that a 14km deep earthquake was recorded at 71km of Tura in Meghalaya.

The last earthquake to struck the northeastern region was on July 4 in the state of Manipur. A minor earthquake of 3.3 with its epicentre registered in Imphal.

On the other hand, Assam recorded its last earthquake on June 19. A 4.2 magnitudes earthquake took place at Tezpur in Sonitpur.

