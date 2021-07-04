5 Injured At Chemical Plant Explosion In Maharashtra

In yet another tragic incident, five workers were injured in a fire following an explosion at the plant of a chemical company in Palghar district of Maharashtra.

As per reports, the blast took place around 11.30 pm on Saturday at the Bharat Chemicals plant located in Boisar Tarapur industrial area.

The injured have been admitted to Thunga hospital.

After being alerted, local firemen rushed to the spot and carried out rescue and relief operations.

“Five workers received burn injuries due to the fire after the explosion. They have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment,” an official from Boisar police station said to PTI.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known and a probe is on into the incident.

Notably, last month, 11 persons were injured during a massive explosion that took place at a firecracker manufacturing unit located in Dahanu in Palghar