NationalTop Stories

5 Injured At Chemical Plant Explosion In Maharashtra

By Pratidin Bureau
Image Source: ANI

In yet another tragic incident, five workers were injured in a fire following an explosion at the plant of a chemical company in Palghar district of Maharashtra.

As per reports, the blast took place around 11.30 pm on Saturday at the Bharat Chemicals plant located in Boisar Tarapur industrial area.

The injured have been admitted to Thunga hospital.

Related News

Remembering Poet Hiren Bhattacharya

2 UKLF Militants Arrested In Manipur, Arms Seized

TMCH To Get 24 More ICUs, 30 Pediatric ICUs To Come Up

Ludwig Guttmann And Paralympic Games

Also Read: 2 UKLF Militants Arrested In Manipur, Arms Seized

After being alerted, local firemen rushed to the spot and carried out rescue and relief operations.

“Five workers received burn injuries due to the fire after the explosion. They have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment,” an official from Boisar police station said to PTI.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known and a probe is on into the incident. 

Notably, last month, 11 persons were injured during a massive explosion that took place at a firecracker manufacturing unit located in Dahanu in Palghar

Also Read: TMCH To Get 24 More ICUs, 30 Pediatric ICUs To Come Up
You might also like
Top Stories

Panchayat polls: 1st phase campaign concludes

Top Stories

Markaz, Kumbh Cannot Be Compared: Uttarakhand CM

Top Stories

J&K: 2 Soldiers Killed In Militant Attack

Assam

Centre urges Assam to frame holistic export policy

National

PM Modi Completes National Integration: Amit Shah

Assam

Abhayapuri: Goons loot Rupees 4Lakhs

Comments
Loading...