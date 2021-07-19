Uncategorized

After 4 Months, Delhi Experiences Day With No Covid Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau
Delhi did not report a single Covid death on Sunday for the first time over four months.

Of the 71,546 samples tested, 51 were found to be positive — 0.07% positivity rate, said reports.

The city saw 448 deaths in one day (May 3) at the peak of the second wave.

According to the latest reports, it has seen a sharp dip in cases and deaths over the past month. Over the last three days, for instance, six deaths were reported, one each on Thursday and Friday, and four on Saturday. And for almost three weeks now, the city has reported less than 100 new cases per day.

The last time that the city saw no Covid death was on March 2.

The city’s total toll so far is 25,027. However, those who died at home, when they were unable to get hospital beds during the peak of the second wave in April and May, are not part of this tally. The cumulative case fatality ratio is 1.7%.

The Delhi government data said that there are 592 active cases at present. Of these, 330 people are admitted in hospitals. At the peak of the pandemic in April, Delhi saw over 28,000 cases on a single day, and the positivity rate had touched 36%.

Also Read: Delhi | Post-COVID Symptoms Are More Common In Children: Report
