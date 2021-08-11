Akhil Gogoi Has A Lot To Learn, Says AIUDF MLA

AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam on Wednesday said that the Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has a lot to learn and he is teaching him.

The AIUDF Leader said this on the Assembly meeting on Wednesday, August 11.

The AIUDF MLA said, “I did not get a suitable answer regarding clause 5.”

He further said that a proposal should be taken that Assam do not need The Citizenship Amendment Act on Assam Assembly.

On Akhil Gogoi, the AIUDF leader said that the Gogoi has a lot to learn and he has been teaching him.

“My mindset is not like Akhil, we are cultured people” he said.

“Even after being humiliated by Akhil, I stood with him. I have never seen any MLA certifying himself,” he added.

“I have enough proofs with me against Raijor Dal. If they crosses limit, I will leak everything that is with me,” he further added.