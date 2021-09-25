APDCL 2019 Exam To Be Rescheduled: CM Sarma

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
APDCL Exam Cancelled

The 2019 APDCL examination has been rescheduled. It has been announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma that the examination will be conducted again.

The Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has made the announcement of the APDCL Exam cancellation addressing the media on Saturday.

Since Friday, the Assam Chief Minster has been conducting special operations at different places around Guwahati.

Related News

AHRC Seeks Report from Govt on Police Shootings by Nov 1

KC Digital Films All Set to Enthral Audience With ‘Simple…

Business Tycoon Mahavir Jain Constructs Huge Godowns in the…

Advocates Raise Eyebrows On Use Of PM Modi’s Image In…

Special operations were being carried out at four places in the city at Jalukbari, Basistha, Chandmari and Dispur.

As per sources, 10 people have been arrested by the police from the four places in Guwahati in connection with the APDCL recruitment scam.

3 person have been arrested from Jalukbari, 4 from Basistha, 1 from Chandmari and 2 from Dispur.

APDCL OSD Dipankar Dhingiya was among the ten arrested persons. Dipankar has been working as an officer on special duty at the APDCL since 2006.

The operation is being going on currently in Lankeswar in Guwahati.

Also Read: Assam: HS Special Exam to be Held from October 1

You might also like
Assam

Death sentence to Simaluguri rape & murder accused

Top Stories

Ludhiana: 54 Arrested For COVID Rules Violation

Assam

HSLC/AHM Exam 2020: 36 Students Expelled

Assam

Guwahati: Free Pink Bus Service For Women, Senior Citizens

Assam

Assam Olympic Association Committee gets dissolved

Business

Investment has totally collapsed to 75%: Abhijit Banerjee