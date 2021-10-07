Aryan Khan Sent to 14-day Judicial Custody, Bail Hearing Tomorrow

In a latest development in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case, a Mumbai court on Thursday has sent Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant and six others to judicial custody for 14 days.

An ANI tweet has stated that the Esplanade Court has said the case will now be heard by special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) court.

The accused will also be kept at NCB office in judicial custody till tomorrow because jail would not accept new inmates at this hour, the tweet added.

On October 4 Aryan Khan and seven other accused including Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were sent to the custody of Narcotics Control Bureau until today.

Aryan Khan will file a bail petition before the court tomorrow, according to the ANI tweet. The court says it will hear the bail plea of Aryan Khan at 11 am tomorrow and has asked NCB to file reply by then.

Aryan Khan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde said since Khan was remanded to judicial custody, custodial interrogation is not required. Moving two bail applications from Khan– one for interim, one for full –based on “no new findings by the NCB” since the first remand.

On Sunday last, they were put under arrest by the NCB in connection with a drug bust during a rave party on a cruise ship on October 2. The arrest was made on the basis of evidence gathered against him during the investigation.

They have been booked under sections 8 (c), 20 (b), 27 and 35 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

NCB had also found several drugs like cocaine, MDMA, Mephedrone, and charas from passengers on board the Goa-bound ship.