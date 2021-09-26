Assam: 1 Killed In Silchar Over Land Dispute

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Silchar Land Dispute
Representative Image

The land disputes across Assam is taking horrifying turns each day as one more case of violence due to land disputes had been reported in Silchar on Sunday.

According to sources, a man is been killed by a land mafia today in Silchar’s Sonbarighat area.

The deceased has been identified as Jassim Uddin Majumdar.

Sources have revealed that the incident took place when Jassim was going to save his land from the land mafia.

The family of Jassim has alleged that a young man named Mehboob Rahman attack Jassim Uddin Majumdar.

Earlier, the Himanta Biswa Sarma led government in Assam carried out a special operation against the Land Mafias in the state.

Meanwhile, more than 500 land mafias are apprehended by the Assam Police so far conducting special operations in different parts of Assam.

