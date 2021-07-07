Assam: 4 Night Curfew Rule Breakers Arrested In Titabor

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
night Curfew Breakers arrested
Representative Image

Jorhat Police arrested four men who broke the night curfew at Titabor on Wednesday.

As per sources, a total amount of Rs. 6400 has been seized from the group of men along with bottles of alcohol and air gun bullets.

The four men were travelling towards Golaghat from Mariani amid the night curfew on Wednesday.

Four Naga men along with notorious Mridul Ali has been arrested and the motor vehicle bearing registration number AS-03 Z 4537 has been seized.

