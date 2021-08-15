Assam: 411 New COVID Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.83%

Assam on Sunday logged 411 new cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload to 7,973. The positivity rate of the state is 0.83 per cent.

The new cases have been reported from 49,693 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, of which the districts with the highest cases are Kamrup Metro (90), Sivasagar (25), Golaghat (23) and Lakhimpur (22).

Meanwhile, 857 discharges were registered today. The total recoveries of the state have reached 5,65,087 with a recovery rate of 97.45 per cent.

The total number of deaths in the state has surged to 5,492 with a fatality rate of 0.95 per cent.

10 fatalities were reported today from Jorhat (2), Dibrugarh (1), Kamrup Rural (1), Karbi Anglong (1), Morigaon (1), Nalbari (1), Sivasagar (1), Sonitpur (1) and West Karbi Anglong (1).

The overall caseload of the state stood at 5,79,899.

