Assam: 5 Year Old From Bajali Places Her Name At India Book Of Records

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Girl India Book of Records
Picture Courtesy: Northeast Now

A five-year-old girl child, Abdhija Baishya from Assam’s Bajali district has placed her name in the India Book of Records by reciting the National Anthems of various countries fluently.

As per reports, Abdhija is the daughter of Pori Kakali and Lohit Baishya of Pathsala town and is a student of UKG standard at the Assam Valley School in Sonitpur district.

Abdhija has recited the National Anthem of India, Nepal, Canada and Australia along with their dates of adoption and national symbols including 9 of India, 5 of Nepal, 7 of Canada and 8 of Australia at the age of 5 years.

Related News

Assam Logs 989 Fresh Cases, Positivity Rate Stands At 0.92%

Assam Govt Form Committees For Development of Indigenous…

CM Sarma Calls For Neutral Force For Probe Over…

tea Gardeners Beat Police In Golaghat, Vandalize Police…

The India Book of Record authority has placed the name of the little child appreciating her efforts.

The locals hace also applauded and appreciated the little one over her achievements.

Also Read: Assam-Nagaland Signs Peace Agreement Over Border Issues

You might also like
Sports

FIFA World Cup 2018 Update | Belgium-France to clash for spot in the finals

National

Modi used digital camera, e-mail in 1988!

Top Stories

Fake GU Notification About Exams Doing Rounds

Technology

Software Pioneer John McAfee Found Dead in Spanish Prison

Assam

KMSS announces agitation against CAB

Technology

Facebook under scanner for sharing data with Chinese companies