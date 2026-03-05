Congress Didn't Back Us, NDA Got Free Pass for Rajya Sabha Seat: AIUDF

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on Thursday accused the Congress of failing to support its claim to field Badruddin Ajmal for Assam’s third Rajya Sabha seat, alleging that the lack of opposition unity handed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) a clear advantage in the election.

Addressing a press conference, AIUDF legislators Rafiqul Islam, Hafiz Basir Kasimi, Mazibur Rahman and Aminul Islam said the party had formally written to the Congress leadership seeking backing for Ajmal’s candidature, but did not receive support.

What AIUDF Alleged Against Congress

The party leaders claimed there was no coordinated opposition strategy for the Rajya Sabha election. They stated that AIUDF had earlier supported Congress candidates, including Rani Narah, Ripun Bora and Ajit Bhuyan, and expected reciprocal backing.

“We did not have a united stand for the Rajya Sabha election. We wrote to the Congress leadership because we have voted for Rani Narah, Ripun Bora and Ajit Bhuyan in the past. There was a pact that the Congress would help us,” the legislators said.

According to AIUDF, Congress neither extended support to Ajmal nor fielded its own candidate, effectively paving the way for the NDA to comfortably stake claim to the third seat.

“We sought their support, but Congress did not help us. Congress did not field any candidate of their own. We wanted to send Badruddin Ajmal to the Rajya Sabha, but the NDA had a clear path to the third seat as they did not back us,” they added.

MLAs Suspended, Assembly Poll Plans Announced

The AIUDF leaders also addressed internal disciplinary action within the party. They confirmed the suspension of legislators who allegedly supported Pramod Boro, terming their actions as anti-party activities.

“We have suspended the legislators who supported Pramod Boro. Yesterday, we also suspended two MLAs. There is no erosion in our party. They have been suspended because of anti-party activities,” the leaders said.

Looking ahead to the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, AIUDF announced that it plans to contest between 28 and 30 seats. The party said its list of candidates will be released within the next two days, signalling the beginning of its electoral push in the state.

The latest exchange underscores growing strains within the opposition space in Assam, even as preparations intensify for both parliamentary and Assembly-level political contests.

Also Read: AIUDF Suspends MLAs for Anti-Party Activities; Karim Uddin Barbhuiya Resigns