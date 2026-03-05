AIUDF Suspends MLAs for Anti-Party Activities; Karim Uddin Barbhuiya Resigns

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has suspended Badarpur MLA Abdul Aziz and Sonai MLA Karim Uddin Barbhuiya for six years for being involved in “anti-party activities”.

According to official orders issued by the party on March 4, their actions were “deemed controversial and detrimental to the party’s interest”, and had “a negative impact on the organisation and tarnishing the party’s reputation”.

This came a day before Barbhuiya, along with Nizam Uddin Choudhury and Zakir Hussain Laskar, signed in support of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Pramod Boro’s nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections today.

Karim Uddin Barbhuiya Resigns

Further, Karim Uddin Barbhuiya also resigned from the AIUDF’s primary membership, informing about it on social media. Barbhuiya, who served as the party’s vice-president and held a long association with the party, wrote, “Today I have decided to resign from AIUDF. The decision was taken after consulting people from Sonai and various other sections of society.”

AIUDF Press Meet

Jania MLA and AIUDF leader Rafiqul Islam addressed a press conference today in which he said, "See, those MLAs who are not with us, we have already sidelined them. Every party sidelines their garbage like this. For being involved in anti-party activities and being the garbage of the party, we have already suspended them. Two of them were suspended a year ago, and two others were suspended yesterday."

"It is not like AIUDF is the only party to suspend its MLAs; the Congress has also suspended many of its legislators. Today, we saw three Congress MLAs joining the BJP. Some BJP legislators will join AIUDF or Congress, some will go the other way; these things keep happening," he added.

Support For Rivals

Notably, Pramod Boro, who formally filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections today, needed the backing of at least 20 MLAs, and the list of supporting legislators included the names of the three AIUDF leaders.

The move came as a surprise as the Badruddin Ajmal-led party had previously pushed for his name to be projected as a joint opposition candidate for the third Rajya Sabha seat from Assam.

