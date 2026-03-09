AIUDF Names 9 Candidates in First List Ahead of Assam Polls

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on Monday released its first list of nine candidates ahead of the upcoming Assam assembly elections. The list featured several prominent names, including Aminul Islam, Siddique Ahmed, and Rejaul Karim Sarkar, among others.
According to an official communication from the party, the nine constituencies in which it has fielded its candidates in the first list include Rupahihat, Manida, Paka Betbari, Parbatjhora, Gauripur, Srijangram, Dhing, Bilasipara, and Laharighat.
AIUDF has named Aminul Islam from the 56-Rupahihat assembly constituency, while Rafiqul Islam has been fielded from the 22-Manida constituency. Further, Minakshi Rahman has been named to contest the 25-Paka Betbari seat, and Abu Taber Bepari will contest the 5-Parbatjhora constituency.
Nizanur Rahman has been named from the 7-Gauripur seat, and Rejaul Karim Sarkar has been fielded from the 17-Srijangram seat. In addition, the 55-Dhing constituency has been handed to Matiur Rahman, while Sabana Aktar got the 10-Bilasipara seat, and Siddique Ahmed was handed the 53-Laharighat constituency.