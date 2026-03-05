In a surprise move, MLAs from the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in Assam have extended support to thier supposed rival National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Pramod Boro for the Rajya Sabha election.

Boro, the chief of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), formally filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha on Thursday along with two candidates of the BJP. His nomination required the backing of at least 20 MLAs, and the list of supporting legislators reportedly included members from the AIUDF, a party widely seen as a political rival of the BJP.

According to sources, three AIUDF legislators signed in support of Boro’s nomination. These include Karim Uddin Barbhuiya, Nizam Uddin Choudhury, and Zakir Hussain Laskar. Notably, Karim Uddin Barbhuiya formally resigned from the primary membership of party today right after signing in support for Boro,

The move is quite suprising to many as the AIUDF is led by Badruddin Ajmal, and such support would be difficult without the knowledge or consent of the party leadership.

Interestingly, the AIUDF had earlier pushed for Ajmal’s name to be projected as a joint opposition candidate for the third Rajya Sabha seat. However, the backing of the NDA candidate by AIUDF MLAs has now made it evident about shifting political equations in Assam.

Boro, who recently contested the Bodoland Territorial Council elections but lost to Hagrama Mohilary, remains a key ally of the BJP within the NDA in the state.

During the nomination filing, former Assam Chief Minister and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and several BJP leaders and MLAs were present to support Boro.

However, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was notably absent during the nomination process.