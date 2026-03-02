Alliance Talks Stall: Raijor Dal Questions Who Holds the Initiative

Ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, the Raijor Dal has stated it is considering cooperation with the Assam Pradesh Congress to prevent the BJP from securing a victory, but has raised questions over the ongoing seat-sharing discussions.

Speaking at a press conference on March 2 from the party’s headquarters, leader Bhasco De Saikia clarified that while Congress president Gaurav Gogoi has described their proposal as “good,” the reality on the ground tells a different story. According to Party sources, the “good proposal” actually offered the party only four of the constituencies it requested.

Initially, the Raijor Dal had submitted a list of 27 constituencies to Congress for discussion, which was later reduced to 22 as per the negotiation process. Congress, however, reportedly indicated that it could not accommodate all 22, leading Raijor Dal to finalise a list of 15 seats while providing an 18-constituency proposal for discussion.

During meetings with top Congress leaders, including former state president Ripun Bora, MPs Pradyut Bordoloi and Rakibul Hussain, and opposition leader Debabrata Saikia, Raijor Dal was offered four seats for direct contest, four for friendly contests, and proposals for five additional constituencies. Congress indicated that the two remaining seats would be discussed further with Gogoi.

However, the party expressed disagreement with the arrangement, arguing that the constituencies offered did not match their strategic electoral priorities and included areas with lower winning prospects. The party has maintained that it has consistently communicated its objections to Congress through telephonic and direct discussions, including a meeting on February 26 with party president Akhil Gogoi, senior advocate Shantanu Barthakur, and other advisors.

At present, Raijor Dal says no direct discussions with Congress are ongoing, despite assurances from Congress leaders that negotiations are “positive.” The party now seeks clarity on where the initiative for alliance talks truly lies.