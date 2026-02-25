Assam: Tension in Congress as Workers Oppose Giving Dalgaon Seat to Raijor Dal

Anger continues to simmer among grassroots Congress workers over speculation that the Dalgaon Assembly constituency seat may be conceded to the Akhil Gogoi-led Raijor Dal as part of possible seat-sharing discussions.

The resentment spilled onto the streets on Tuesday night when over a hundred party workers gathered outside the Guwahati residence of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi at Ajanta Path. The protesters made it clear that they would not accept any move to leave Dalgaon for Raijor Dal under any circumstances.

Raising slogans, the workers warned of a strong agitation if the constituency is given up. They alleged that no consultation was held with local party members or residents before discussions on the seat reportedly took place.

The protest erupted shortly after Gogoi returned from Delhi, where he had attended a screening committee meeting. He was met with visible discontent from party cadres upon his arrival.Police personnel were deployed at the

Police personnel were deployed at the spot to maintain order. While no untoward incident was reported, the protest has sent a strong message to the party leadership.