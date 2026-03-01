Assam CM Jana Ashirwad Yatra Sees Huge Turnout Across Sonitpur, Ends In Naduar

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's 'Jan Arshibad Yatra' will arrive in Balipara in Assam's Sonitpur District, part of the Rangapara constituency, at 10 PM on Saturday. In the context of a public meeting speech there, the Chief Minister Sarma appeals to the people to vote for the BJP in the upcoming legislative assembly elections to ensure victory.

According to sources, the political march, aimed at seeking a renewed mandate for the BJP in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, set off from Dhekiajuli at around 10 am. From there, the convoy moved through Barchala, Tezpur and Rangapara, drawing crowds at every stop. The day-long programme finally concluded close to 11 pm in the Naduar Assembly segment.

In Chariduar, which falls under the Naduar constituency, the Chief Minister joined a padayatra amid vibrant traditional performances. Cultural troupes representing different communities welcomed the procession with gayan-bayan recitals and folk dances, adding a festive atmosphere to the political event. The Chief Minister later addressed a public gathering, thanking supporters for their enthusiasm and participation.

Despite the late hour, thousands of residents remained gathered along the route and at the venue, waiting patiently for hours to see the Chief Minister. In a symbolic and emotional moment, he went down on his knees before the crowd and appealed for their blessings ahead of the Assembly polls.

Several senior party leaders accompanied him throughout the day’s programme, including Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia, Minister Ashok Singhal, Rajya Sabha MP Pabitra Margherita and MP Ranjit Dutta, along with local legislators and organisational leaders. They attended various public interactions and events across the constituencies covered during the yatra.

Speaking at the concluding rally, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude for what he described as an overwhelming response from the public. He said the energy and participation witnessed on the first day had boosted the party’s confidence as it heads into the election season.