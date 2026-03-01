"Women Are Forced to Attend BJP Rallies for Benefits”: Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi alleged that women in the state are being pressured to attend BJP rallies in order to receive benefits under government welfare schemes.

Addressing public meetings during the Congress-led Samay Paribortonor Yatra across Sivasagar district yesterday, Gogoi said that if the Congress comes to power, welfare schemes will be improved to ensure that women receive benefits without any political pressure.

He claimed that many women are being made to feel that attending ruling party programmes is necessary to continue receiving financial assistance. “If the Congress forms the government, eligible women will get benefits directly in their bank accounts. They will not have to attend any party meetings for that,” Gogoi said.

Under the BJP-led government headed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, eligible women currently receive Rs 1,250 per month under the Orunodoi Scheme, along with other benefits. Gogoi said that while welfare schemes are important, they should empower women rather than make them feel dependent or politically obligated.

The Congress leader, who is also the deputy leader of the party in the Lok Sabha, said that people in Assam are ready for change in the upcoming Assembly elections. He described the public mood as one seeking a peaceful and progressive “Natun Bor Asom”.

Gogoi further claimed that people are no longer afraid of what he termed “high-handedness” by the current government and are openly expressing support for the Congress.

On the sidelines of the yatra, Gogoi also accused the state government of neglecting the cremation ground dedicated to Zubeen Garg. He alleged that Zubeen Kshetra has not been properly maintained and that family members and fans have had to clean and look after the site themselves.

“The government talks about big projects and flyovers, but it has failed to properly develop Zubeen Kshetra. This shows a lack of responsibility,” he said.

The yatra was attended by Assam’s Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia and Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi, along with other senior Congress leaders.