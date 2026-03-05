Friendship Agreement With AGP, BPF Finalised: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister on Thursday informed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has finalised an agreement with the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), ahead of the Assam assembly elections 2026.

The move has been expected for long with AGP already being an alliance partner of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Assam, and the BPF winning the recent Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.

Speaking to the media about it, Sarma said, “Last night, we completed our negotiations with the Asom Gana Parishad, the Bodoland People’s Front and the Rabha Hasong Joutha Mancha. So, as far as the NDA is concerned, our discussion and negotiations on seat sharing are now complete.”

However, the Chief Minister said that a final approval on it is awaited from the BJP’s central parliamentary board, and as such, the formal announcement of their arrangement “might take one or two days.”

CM Refrains From Sharing Details

While not divulging the exact number of seats that have been allotted to the alliance partners to contest, Sarma said that the AGP will get around the same number of seats as in the last elections.

“For the AGP, it will be the same, maybe one or two seats are more or less; there was no pressure or problem for us. With BPF also, we have had a good understanding,” Sarma added.

Meanwhile, the alliance partners, AGP and BPF, were urged by the Chief Minister to refrain from revealing details of their arrangement till a final approval from Delhi was obtained.

New Joinees Welcomed

Sarma also welcomed the new joinees including three Assam Congress MLAs, to the BJP. “Today, three Congress MLAs have joined our party. This is a big day for the BJP, and I am sure that this joining reflects the growing popularity of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the people’s respect for the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

