Guwahati: Three Assam Congress MLAs Join BJP Officially Ahead of Polls

Three Assam Congress legislators formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Guwahati on Thursday, a day after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma publicly announced their impending switch. The political development unfolded at the party’s state headquarters, signalling another setback for the Congress in Assam.

The legislators, Shashi Kanta Das, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Basanta Das, were inducted into the BJP at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati.

Who Joined And From Where

Shashi Kanta Das represents the Raha constituency, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha is the MLA from Karimganj North, and Basanta Das holds the Mangaldoi (SC) seat. Their formal induction comes amid shifting political alignments in the state.

At the same event, former Trinamool Congress Youth wing central general secretary Kangkan Nath and former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee joint secretary Parshwa Bob Kalita also joined the BJP.

BJP Leadership Oversees Induction

The joining ceremony was conducted in the presence of Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia. Senior leaders, including Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika and Union Minister of State Pabitra Margherita, attended the event, along with other party leaders and legislators.

The development follows the Chief Minister’s announcement on Wednesday from Barpeta that three Congress MLAs would switch sides, a statement that has now materialised with their formal induction into the BJP ranks.

