BJP Leaders File Nominations for Assam Rajya Sabha Elections

Ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Assam, six senior leaders of the ruling BJP have filed their nomination papers. Assam will hold elections for its three Rajya Sabha seats on March 16, with the last date for submission of nominations on March 5.

Former Union Minister Rameswar Teli and state government minister Jogen Mohan were among the first to submit their papers. In addition, former MP Tapan Gogoi, along with MLAs Terash Gowalla and Diplu Ranjan Sharma, have also completed the process.

Senior BJP leader Pulak Gohain submitted his nomination as well, while the UPPL’s veteran leader Pramod Boro has also filed his papers.

The Rajya Sabha elections will fill Assam’s three vacant seats, and the nomination process marks the beginning of the formal election phase.