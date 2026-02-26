ECI Issues Notification for Rajya Sabha Polls, Nomination Filing Starts Today

The Election Commission of India issued a notification for biennial elections to fill 37 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states. Nominations can be filed from today until March 5, 2026, with polling scheduled for April 16.

The vacant seats include seven in Maharashtra, six in Tamil Nadu, five each in Bihar and West Bengal, four in Odisha, three in Assam, two each in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Haryana, and one in Himachal Pradesh.

Key Leaders Completing Tenure

Several prominent leaders are concluding their Rajya Sabha terms in April, including Union Ministers Ramnath Thakur and Ramdas Athawale, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, NCP-SP leader Sharad Pawar, RLM leader Upendra Kushwaha, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, AIADMK leader M Thambidurai, and DMK leader Tiruchi Shiva.

Polling Guidelines

The EC directed that only integrated violet-coloured sketch pens of pre-fixed specification provided by Returning Officers shall be used for marking preferences on the ballot paper. Use of any other pen is prohibited. The commission also announced that observers will be appointed to closely monitor the election process to ensure free and fair voting across all constituencies.