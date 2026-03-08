Congress Leader Nityananda Das Resigns Ahead of Elections

Ahead of the upcoming elections, the Indian National Congress has suffered another setback in Assam with the resignation of Nityananda Das from the party.

Das, who served as the vice-president of the party’s IT Cell in the state, stepped down from his position and also resigned from the primary membership of the Congress. He was also associated with the party’s social media cell and had been involved in handling online communication and outreach activities.

According to sources, Nityananda Das sent his resignation letter to Gaurav Gogoi, President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee.