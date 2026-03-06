Jayanta Khaund Quits AGP, Congress Entry Expected

In a significant political development ahead of the 2026 election, leader Jayanta Khaund has resigned from the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

Khaund was reportedly seeking the party ticket from the Rongonadi Assembly Constituency in the upcoming elections. However, after the seat was reportedly left for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as part of the alliance arrangement, the leader decided to step away from the party.

Although Khaund has not yet made any formal announcement regarding his future political plans, sources suggest that talks with Congress leaders are underway and a joining could take place soon.

The AGP president, Khaund stated: “I have served the AGP for many years. But I realized that working in the AGP is of no benefit. I have informed the president about this, and he has expressed his sorrow. I will make the next decision after discussing it with the public.”