Congress 2nd Candidate List to Release This Week; Feature Youth, Women: Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on Monday said the party will soon release its second list of candidates for the upcoming elections, with a strong emphasis on young leaders and women candidates. The announcement comes as the party continues internal consultations following the release of its first list earlier this month.
Gogoi made the remarks in New Delhi while speaking to the media after attending a meeting of the Congress screening committee. Earlier in the day, he also presided over the induction ceremony of former Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader Jayanta Khaund into the Congress.
Women, Youth Focus
The Jorhat MP said the party is preparing to announce the next set of candidates within the second week of March. According to him, the upcoming list will reflect the Congress’s attempt to give greater representation to younger leaders and women in the electoral fray.
“In the second week of March, our second list of candidates will be released. It will heavily feature youth and women candidates,” Gogoi told reporters.
The screening committee meeting in Delhi was part of the party’s ongoing process to finalise candidates for the remaining constituencies ahead of the polls.
Rift with Raijor Dal
Gogoi also responded to remarks made by Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi following the collapse of alliance talks between the two parties in Assam. Without engaging directly in the criticism, the Congress leader said that political actors often have different approaches.
“Everyone has their own way of doing things,” he said when asked about the comments from the Raijor Dal leader.
Tensions between the former allies surfaced after the Congress released its first list of 42 candidates on March 3, while discussions over a possible seat-sharing arrangement with Raijor Dal were still underway.
Reacting to the announcement, Akhil Gogoi described the Congress decision as unfortunate and unilateral. Shortly afterwards, Raijor Dal released its own list of candidates, fielding 11 nominees from different constituencies.
The Sivasagar MLA later confirmed that negotiations between the two parties had collapsed. He cited multiple reasons for the breakdown, including what he described as insulting behaviour during discussions and disagreements over the Dhing constituency.
