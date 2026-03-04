Dissent Brews In Assam Congress After 42-Name Candidate List For 2026 Polls

The Assam unit of the Indian National Congress has announced its first list of 42 candidates for the upcoming 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections, triggering mixed reactions within the party ranks.
While a section of leaders and grassroots workers have welcomed the announcement, discontent has surfaced among others who feel overlooked. The most vocal criticism has come from Ratul Kalita, Assam Pradesh Congress spokesperson and an aspirant from the Nalbari constituency, who publicly expressed his disappointment after being denied a ticket.
Taking to social media, Kalita posted an emotional and strongly worded statement detailing his 25-year association with the Congress party and questioning the leadership’s decision.
Kalita wrote that he joined the Congress in 2001, protesting what he described as corruption, secret killings, and economic mismanagement during the AGP regime in Assam. In 2003, he claimed to have challenged communal forces in Nalbari and won the General Secretary post of the Nalbari College Students’ Union by defeating a candidate backed by a right-wing student organisation.
He further stated that during the 15 years of Congress rule in the state, he never sought personal favours from ministers or MLAs. After the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014, he said he consistently raised his voice against alleged corruption by the ruling party and actively participated in every organisational programme.
Kalita highlighted that in 2019, he was appointed as the State Coordinator of the party’s social media department, dedicating himself round-the-clock to party work. After Himanta Biswa Sarma assumed office as Chief Minister in 2021, Kalita claimed that while many leaders remained silent out of fear, he took charge as the party’s state social media head and continued to criticise the government fearlessly, exposing alleged irregularities involving the Chief Minister and his family.
He also mentioned his involvement in major Congress campaigns such as “Bharat Jodo Yatra Assam,” “Bagane Bagane Congress,” “Change Change Congress,” “Pahare Pahare Congress,” and Rahul Gandhi’s “Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,” asserting that he worked day and night tirelessly to strengthen the organisation. As a party spokesperson, he said he consistently represented Congress on television debates and strongly countered the ruling party.
Reflecting on the period following the party’s defeat in the 2021 Assembly elections, Kalita said he continued to visit Congress workers in Nalbari, offering encouragement and reorganising the party at the grassroots level when many others were absent.
Expressing anguish over his exclusion from the candidate list, Kalita wrote that despite years of dedication, he has been repeatedly denied a ticket. He also alleged that at one point, responsibility in the constituency was handed over to another individual while his mother was battling for life in an ICU, and that individual later joined the BJP. He further claimed that he was removed from the Pradesh Congress Committee and has consistently been underestimated despite working tirelessly for the party.
“How much more service must I render?” he asked in his post, leaving what he termed as “questions of fairness” before loyal Congress workers and supporters across Assam.
It may be noted that the Congress has fielded former MLA Ashok Sharma from the Nalbari constituency this time. Kalita’s reaction came shortly after the party made this announcement public.
The internal discord has added a new dimension to the political atmosphere ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, with observers noting that managing dissent within party ranks will be crucial for the Congress as it prepares to take on the ruling establishment.