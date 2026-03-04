Raijor Dal Announces First List of 11 Candidates for Assam Assembly Polls

The Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi-led Raijor Dal on Wednesday announced its first candidates list for the upcoming Assam assembly elections 2026 as the atmosphere heats up with just days left for the polls. The party announced a list of 11 candidates in its first list, with more expected to come.
Prominent Faces
Prominent faces that featured in the list include Dr Gyanashree Bora, a former Goalpara College assistant professor who recently left her position to join the party. She has been given the 101-Mariani constituency. Ex-President of All Assam Minorities Students' Union (AAMSU) Azizur Rahman has been handed the 68-Dalgaon constituency. Meanwhile, 14-Goalpara East constituency went to former Congress leader Abdur Rashid Mandal, who also changed sides and went to Raijor Dal.
Full List
Meanwhile, addressing a press conference today, the Raijor Dal named its working President Romen Chandra Borthakur from the 51-Jalukbari constituency, where he is expected to come up against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Anjan Talukdar has been fielded from the 41-Manas assembly constituency, while Mehboob Muktar has been named from the 83-Dhing assembly constituency.
The party further named Alok Nath from the 73-Tezpur constituency, Dulal Chandra Barua from the 73-Sissiborgaon constituency, Rahul Chetry from 84-Margherita seat, Lakhyajyoti Gogoi from 84-Digboi seat, and Ratan Daw from the 105-Bokakhat constituency.
Akhil Slams Congress
Notably, the Raijor Dal’s candidate list came a day after party chief Akhil Gogoi criticised the Congress for its “unilateral” decision to release their first candidate list, which he said showed their “unconstitutional” attitude, even as a seat-sharing formula between the mooted alliance partners in Assam remains to be sealed.
Crucially, the Congress had clarified that, as of now, alliance with Raijor Dal had not materialized but efforts were on. Despite earlier speculation of a broader anti-BJP front, negotiations have not materialised into a formal seat-sharing arrangement so far.
However, the party has confirmed an understanding with the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), signalling that selective regional coordination remains part of its strategy.
Also Read: Unfortunate...: Akhil Gogoi Slams Congress' "Unilateral" Candidate List Release