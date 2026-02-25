Hagrama Mohilary Launches ‘Dispur Chalo Yatra 2026’, Calls for NDA Sweep in BTR

Hagrama Mohilary, Chief of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and president of the Bodoland People's Front (BPF), on February 25 formally launched the ‘Dispur Chalo Yatra 2026’ from the Gossaigaon Legislative Assembly constituency, setting the tone for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.

Addressing a large gathering of party leaders, workers and supporters, Mohilary declared that it is the responsibility of the NDA alliance to win all 15 Assembly seats in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in the 2026 polls. He stressed that the alliance must secure a decisive mandate in the region to strengthen its political position in Assam.

Held under the banner of “Dispur Chalo Yatra 2026,” the campaign aims to mobilise voters across the BTR and build momentum ahead of the crucial elections next year.

Mohilary also made his political stand clear regarding the leadership of the state. He expressed his support for Himanta Biswa Sarma continuing as Chief Minister after the next Assembly elections, indicating the BPF’s alignment within the NDA framework.

The launch of the yatra from Gossaigaon is being viewed as a strategic move, as the constituency plays a significant role in the political landscape of the BTR. The campaign is expected to travel across various parts of the region in the coming months, seeking to consolidate support for the alliance.

Responding to speculation surrounding Rajya Sabha matters and possible political realignments, Mohilary clarified that whether Pramod Boro, president of the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), joins the NDA is not a matter of concern for the BPF. He added that no formal discussions on the issue have taken place within the alliance so far.

