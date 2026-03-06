“I Submitted Nomination on Behalf of UPPL, Not NDA”: Pramod Boro

With the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly election drawing closer, political activities have begun to intensify across the state, including in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

A large peace motorcycle rally was organised at Kajalgaon in Chirang district under the initiative of the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), led by party chief Pramod Boro.

The rally was taken out on the 19th. Sidli–Chirang Assembly Constituency, where a large number of party workers and supporters participated. The event was organised by the youth wing of the UPPL and saw enthusiastic participation from party members who rode motorcycles through several parts of the constituency.

Senior leaders of the UPPL were present during the programme, including party president Pramod Boro, who also addressed supporters on the occasion.

Speaking at the event, Boro said that he had not filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha election as a candidate of the NDA alliance, but had instead submitted his nomination on behalf of the UPPL party.

Also Read: UPPL to Contest 21 Seats in Assam Assembly Election