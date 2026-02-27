UPPL to Contest 21 Seats in Assam Assembly Election

The United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) has announced that it will contest 21 seats in the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly elections.

The declaration was made on Friday by the party’s newly appointed central vice-president, Dr. R.N. Sinha, at a press conference held at the UPPL central office in Thanapara, Kokrajhar. Out of the 21 seats, the party plans to field candidates in 15 constituencies within the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and six seats outside the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) area.

Speaking to reporters, Dr. Sinha emphasised that the UPPL is an independent political force and not a proxy or subordinate of any other party. He said the party is confident of winning 14 of the 15 Assembly seats in the BTR region, reflecting what he described as growing public support for the UPPL.

The UPPL leader also raised concerns about the situation of Muslims in the state, alleging that the community is facing injustices. He said the party would work to ensure political representation and social security for Muslims, indicating its intention to widen its support base across communities.

Further, Sinha claimed that the UPPL has grown stronger than both the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) in terms of influence and public backing. According to him, the party’s expanding grassroots presence and organisational strength have positioned it as a major force in Assam politics.

Reiterating the party’s stand on social issues, Sinha said the UPPL strongly opposes gambling and liquor consumption. He warned that strict action would be taken against any party member found engaging in such activities, including expulsion from the organisation.

Another vice-president of the party, Dr. Ranjit Narzary, was also present during the press conference.