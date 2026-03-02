Khampa Borgoyari Leads UPPL Bigwigs in Joining BPF Ahead of Assam Polls

The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) was on the receiving end of a major political setback on Monday as its vice-president and leader of opposition in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) legislative assembly, Khampa Borgoyari, officially rejoined the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF).

Borgoyari, who had resigned from the UPPL on Sunday night, a year after moving the other way, joined the BPF at a massive party programme held at Kajalgaon in Chirang district. He was welcomed into the party fold by BPF president and BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary in the presence of thousands of party workers and supporters.

Along with Borgoyari, several prominent UPPL leaders switched allegiance to the BPF. These included UPPL founding general secretary and former BTC executive member Maoti Brahma Hazowary, former president of UPPL’s youth wing and Assam Football Association general secretary Dr Sangrang Brahma, and UPPL secretary Afzal Khan. Their collective exit is being seen as a serious organisational dent for the UPPL in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Dispur Chalo Yatra

Before the formal joining ceremony, Mohilary, accompanied by senior BPF leaders including executive member Paniram Brahma, party vice-president Suddho Kumar Basumatary, councillor James Basumatary and others, led a massive procession titled “Dispur Chalo Yatra.” The rally began from Alai Khungri ground in Kajalgaon and proceeded along National Highway 27 before culminating at the Kajalgaon Weekly Market hall, where the public meeting was held.

BPF takes out Dispur Chalo Yatra

The event also coincided with Mohilary’s birthday. Members of the BPF’s women’s wing celebrated the occasion by cutting a cake before the start of the meeting, while party leaders and workers extended their greetings and wished him a long life.

Modi Kokrajhar Visit

Addressing the gathering, Mohilary announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Kokrajhar on March 13. He described the visit as “good news” for the BTR, expressing hope that the Prime Minister would bring significant developmental announcements for the region. Mohilary said Modi is expected to lay the foundation stone for a proposed railway line connecting Kokrajhar to Gelephu in Bhutan. He also reiterated the demand for the construction of a national highway connecting Jamduar and Bhalukpong.

Thanking the people for supporting the BPF in the last BTC elections, Mohilary urged voters to back the party in the upcoming assembly polls. He asserted that supporting the BPF would ultimately benefit the people of the region. Mohilary further stated that the return of leaders like Borgoyari would strengthen the party’s organisational base.

BPF-NDA Alliance For 2026 Polls

He also clarified that in the forthcoming assembly elections, the BPF would contest as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and not as an independent entity. The party is expected to field candidates in all 15 Assembly constituencies under the BTC region as an NDA partner and expressed confidence of victory.

In his speech, Khampa Borgoyari began with the words “Home sweet home,” underscoring his return to the party he helped found. Referring to the 2003 BTC Accord, he said the BPF was born out of that historic agreement and that he had been among its founding leaders. Borgoyari admitted that differences within the party had led him to join the UPPL last year. However, after working there for a year, he claimed to have realised that staying away from the BPF would mean drifting away from the core objectives of the BTC Accord.

Similarly, Maoti Brahma Hazowary expressed dissatisfaction with the functioning of the UPPL’s top leadership, while Dr Sangrang Brahma accused the party leadership of misleading the public in the name of politics.

The rally witnessed participation from thousands of party workers representing four block committees of Chirang district. BPF youth wing president Rinjoy Boro also addressed the gathering, highlighting the achievements of the BPF-led BTC administration.

Notably, Borgoyari’s elder brother, retired administrative officer Jiten Borgoyari, and former education official Rabi Sankar Borgoyary also joined the BPF during the programme. In total, 160 leaders and workers from the UPPL, BJP and Congress formally joined the BPF at the event.

