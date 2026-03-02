Massive Crowds Cheer Assam CM in Gohpur During Jan Ashirwad Yatra

Thousands of people turned out in Gohpur, Assam, on March 2 to greet Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the third day of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s BJP Jan Ashirwad Yatra. The event has drawn enthusiastic public support as the state heads toward Assembly elections.

Supporters lined the streets, showering flowers and cheering as Sarma interacted with the crowd. Sharing a video on X, he affectionately remarked, “Not Santa, but I always have gifts for my Bhaginas,” Where he can be seen giving his own watch to a youth.

Reflecting on the turnout, Sarma said the public response over the past two days had exceeded his expectations. “Last night it went on till 12:30, and there were people everywhere. The public gave their full blessings. People are acknowledging what we did in the past five years, and I hope they will give us a strong mandate this time,” he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted key initiatives of his government, noting that many citizens appreciated measures on land rights, employment, and action against illegal infiltrators. He reaffirmed that eviction drives would continue and announced plans to reclaim five lakh bighas of allegedly encroached land over the next five years. He also stressed that land pattas would be granted exclusively to indigenous residents.

From the BJP state headquarters at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, party spokesperson Pranjal Kalita described the yatra as an outreach initiative aimed at reaffirming the party’s commitment to protecting the interests of Assam’s indigenous communities.

The yatra began in Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district on February 28, continued from Jagiroad on the second day, and is expected to connect with over one lakh people daily during its first phase, which runs until March 9.