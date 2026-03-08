Ratul Kalita Joins BJP After Quitting Congress Ahead of Assam Polls

Former Congress leader Ratul Kalita on Sunday formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a day after resigning from the Congress, in a significant political development ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections. Kalita joined the BJP at the party’s Nalbari district office along with nearly 50 Congress workers who also switched allegiance. The move comes amid reports of dissatisfaction within the Congress over ticket distribution for the forthcoming polls.

Switch Comes Day After Resignation

Kalita had visited the Congress headquarters at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati on Saturday, where he submitted his resignation from the party. Shortly afterwards, he publicly announced his decision through a social media post, confirming that he had stepped down from the organisation he had been associated with for several years.

During his time with the Congress, Kalita was actively involved in the party’s organisational work and digital outreach initiatives in Assam. His exit marks another setback for the Congress unit in the state as political parties intensify preparations for the Assembly elections.

Dissatisfaction Over Ticket Denial

Sources indicated that Kalita had been considered a potential candidate by the Congress for the Nalbari constituency in the upcoming elections. However, he was reportedly denied the party ticket, which led to growing dissatisfaction within his camp.

The decision to switch to the BJP followed this development, with a group of around 50 Congress workers accompanying him as he formally joined the ruling party at the district office.

Hints At Disappointment

In his social media statement after resigning from the Congress, Kalita urged political parties to recognise and value leaders and workers who remain committed even during challenging times. The message was widely interpreted as a reflection of his disappointment with the party leadership.

His move to the BJP comes at a politically sensitive moment as parties in Assam are gearing up for the Assembly elections, with organisational shifts and defections continuing to reshape local political dynamics.

