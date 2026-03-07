Ratul Kalita Resigns From Congress, Likely To Join BJP

Senior Congress leader Ratul Kalita has resigned from the party, marking yet another political shift ahead of the upcoming elections in Assam. Kalita, who had been associated with the Congress for several years and played an active role in the party’s organisational and digital outreach, is now likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP).

According to sources, on Saturday morning, Kalita visited Rajiv Bhavan, the headquarters of theAssam Pradesh Congress Committee in Guwahati, where he paid his respects before formally stepping away from the party. Shortly afterwards, he announced his resignation through a message posted on social media.

Kalita had been serving as a key member of the Congress’s social media team and was widely seen as an energetic organisational worker within the party. He was also considered a prospective Congress candidate from the Nalbari constituency for the upcoming Assembly elections.

However, sources indicate that dissatisfaction began to grow after he was denied the party ticket from Nalbari. The development reportedly led to internal frustration, eventually culminating in his decision to leave the party.

Following his resignation, Kalita shared a message on social media that hinted at his disappointment. In the post, he urged political organisations to recognise and value leaders and workers who remain committed during difficult times.