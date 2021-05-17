In an attempt to check the spread of coronavirus in the state, the Assam government has decided to ban inter-district movement from Friday.

Assam chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that a notification regarding the ban has already been published.

The ASDMA has issued following order:

The order read that all inter-district transport services and movement of people to and from other districts shall remain suspended for 15 days with effect from 5 AM of May 21, 2021(Friday) or until further orders, except exemptions as specified below:

Movement of goods and persons including frontline workers in connection with COVID-19 related duties on the production of valid documents. Movement of Officials and persons, both government and private involved in emergency services such as Health and Family Welfare and all related medical establishments, Police, Prisons, Home Guards, Civil

Defence, Fire and emergency services, District Administration, Pay & Account Office, Electricity, Water and Sanitation, Public Transport (Air/Railways/Buses) including all incidental services/activities that are

essential for smooth functioning of all modes of public transport ( such as handling of cargo, ticketing, air freight station, CFS, lCD etc.), Disaster Management and related services, IMD,CWC, Water Resources

Department, PHE, NIC, NCC and Municipal services, and all other essential services on production of valid Identity card. Movement of Judicial officers/officials of courts of Assam on the production of valid Identity cards. Movement of pregnant women and patients for getting medical /health services. Movement of persons coming from/going to Airports/Railway stations/ISBTs allowed to travel on the production of a valid ticket. Movement of Officers/officials related to the functioning of offices of Diplomats of various countries as well as persons holding any constitutional post on production of valid Identity card. Movement of Electronic, print Media and Government servants handling media issues on production of valid Identity card. There shall be no restriction on inter-state movement of passengers and transportation of essential / nonessential goods. No separate permission / e-pass will be required for such movements. Movement of persons related to commercial and private establishments providing following essential services/commodities shall be allowed:

I. Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits & vegetables, dairy & milk booths, meat & fish, animal fodder, pharmaceuticals, medicines and medical equipments.

II. Banks, Insurance offices and ATMs.

III. Telecommunications, Internet services, Broadcasting and Cable services, IT and IT enabled services.

IV. Delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipments through ecommerce.

V. Petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets.

VI. Power generation, transmission and distribution units and services.

VII. Cold storage and warehousing services.

VIII. Private security services.

IX. Manufacturing units of essential commodities.

X. Production units or services, which require continuous process Movement of persons who are going for COVID-19 vaccination. Movement of all the officials/persons entrusted with election related works either by Government authorities or by private enterprises or by the authorities of any political party or contesting candidate on production of a valid Identity card/ engagement letter / appointment order / work order. Movement of all the employees / persons involved in operations related to forestry under the Environment

& Forest department on production of valid Identity card. Movement related to supply and maintenance of agricultural implements. Movement related to essential items supply from and to FCI establishments. Transportation of all medical personnel, nurses, paramedical staff, other hospital support services; Movement of Air traffic, Railway passenger and goods trains shall continue to operate. Movement of Government / semi government officers in the rank of Deputy Secretary and above and senior executives in Non-Government sector along with their key support staff for emergency and essential works. Movement in connection with maintaining supply chain of medicines. Movement of goods shall continue uninterrupted. Movement related to medical, last rite emergencies or any other movement with written permission from the jurisdictional Deputy Commissioner of originating district. Other restrictions and exemptions as notified vide Orders of 4

th May, 2021 for rural areas, of 12th May and 15th May, 2021 for urban and peripheral areas and clarifications issued on 13th May, 2021 shall continue to remain in force.

As of Sunday evening, Assam has 43,377 active Covid cases in the state with a positivity rate of 8.51 per cent. Kamrup Metro reported 1197 cases. The state so far has registered 2, 179.

Meanwhile, to contain the virus, a 12 noon to 5 am curfew has been imposed across all districts in the state. From 11 am onwards, the government has directed the complete closure of shops and commercial establishments. The government has also urged citizens to adhere to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the government in order to keep the spread of the virus at bay.