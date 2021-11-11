Uncategorized

Assam CM Calls On Rajnath Singh To Sanction Setting Up Of 5 Sainik Schools

By Pratidin Bureau

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday called on Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital requesting to grant permission for the establishment of five more Sainik Schools in the state.

As per a tweet by the Chief Minister, requisite lands have been identified by district administrations of Golaghat, Cachar, Dhemaji, Karbi Anglong, and Kokrajhar.

Assam
The Chief Minister also requested the Defence Minister that the Brahmaputra under Water Tunnel project at Tezpur as planned by Border Roads Organisation “may kindly be expedited”…” This shall immensely enhance connectivity”.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Assam CM met Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi to discuss the status of various National Highway projects being implemented in the state.

The chief minister stated that he discussed Kaziranga Elevated Highways Project and its significance for preserving wildlife.

