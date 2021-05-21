Assam: Cong MLAs To Provide Ambulances For COVID patients

In what may be described as a welcome gesture, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Friday announced that it will provide a total of 58 ambulances amidst the worsening COVID-19 situation and urgency of ambulances in the state.

An official notification read that a total of 29 Congress MLAs will provide two ambulances each in their respective constituencies for COVID patients.

The said ambulances will be bought from MLA LAD Fund, the notification said.

While 17 MLAs have already committed in writing to provide 37 ambulances, the rest 12 MLAs will shortly give in writing their commitment for providing ambulances, it further said.

The initial 17 MLAs are –

Debabrata Saikia (Nazira LAC), Rakibul Hussain (Samaguri LAC), Sibamoni Bora (Batadrava LAC), Abdul Batin Khandakar (Abhaypuri North LAC), Wazel Ali Choudhuri (South Salmara LAC), Sherman Ali Ahmed (Baghbor LAC), Bhaskar Jyoti Barua (Titabor LAC), Nurul Huda (Rupohihat LAC), Rekibuddin Ahmed (Chayygaon LAC), Pradip Sarkar (Abhayapuri South LAC), Dr. Ashif Mahammad Nazar (Laharighat LAC), Abdur Rahim Ahmed, (Barpeta LAC), Jadav Swargiary (Dudhnoi LAC), Abdus Sobhan Ali Sarkar (Golakganj LAC), Khaliluddin Mazumder (Katigorah LAC), Abdur Rashid Mandal (Goalpara West LAC), Bharat Narah (Naoboicha LAC).

The above listed MLAs have now requested their respective Deputy Commissioner to make the necessary arrangement for the same.

Due to the worsening COVID situation, APCC has hence requested Assam Government to release the MLA LAD fund immediately.

On Thursday, Assam reported 6,573 new cases of COVID-19 and 74 deaths. The active caseload stood at 51,818.