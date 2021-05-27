Top StoriesAssamCovid 19

Assam Covid-19: 5,704 New Cases, 83 Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
107

The state of Assam on Thursday registered 5,704 new cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload in the state to 52,649. Today’s positivity rate is 4.78 per cent.

The new cases were reported out of 1,19,668 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The state also registered 4,784 discharges and 83 deaths today.

Of the new cases, Kamrup metro recorded 569 cases, 528 in Dibrugarh, 448 in Cachar, and 393 in Nagaon.

The total deaths count district-wise are: Kamrup Metro (17), Kamrup Rural (4), Tinsukia (8), Dibrugarh (7), Cachar (8), Jorhat (5), Nagaon (3), Barpeta (8), Sonitpur (2), Baksa (2), Golaghat (2), Bongaigaon (2), Sivasagar (2), Dhubri (2), Morigaon (2), Goalpara (1), Biswanath (1), Karbi Anglong (1), South Salmara (1), Lakhimpur (1), and Nalbari (1).

Meanwhile, the total recoveries have surged to 3,18,585 with 84.86 per cent.

The total fatalities are in the state are 3,088.

The overall caseload of the state has touched 3,75,404.

