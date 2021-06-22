Assam Detects Fifth Case Of Black Fungus

Another case of mucormycosis or black fungus was detected in Assam.

As per a PTI report, the total number of such cases in the state has surged to five.

Health Services Director Dr Rathin Bhuyan said four cases of mucormycosis or black fungus have been reported in the state prior to the Dibrugarh patient.

The latest case was reported on Saturday night from Dibrugarh and it is the first such case in Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH).

AMCH Principal Dr Sanjiv Kakati said that a mucormycosis case has been detected on a 47-year-old male patient from Lakhimpur district, who was admitted to the hospital on June 15 with post-COVID complaints.

“The case was diagnosed by a joint effort of the Department of Medicine, ENT, Microbiology and Ophthalmology,” he said to the agency.

The first case of black fungus was detected in May and the patient succumbed to it.

Thereafter, Assam government declared mucormycosis as a notifiable disease on May 26, making it mandatory for all health facilities to report such cases to the Health Department.