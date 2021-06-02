Amid the closure of educational institutions due to the devastating outbreak of the second wave of pandemic, Assam Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu on Wednesday flagged off free textbooks carrying vehicles of Class 12 across the state.

The minister was present at the Textbooks Production and Publication Corporation Limited complex at Bonda in Guwahati for the flag-off ceremony.

12,96,636 textbooks for class 12 students would be dispatched across all 34 districts in a phased manner.

Consignments have been sent to five districts today – Dibrugarh, Dhemaji, Bongaigaon, Nalbari and Chirang.

“We remain committed to continue education amidst Covid pandemic,” Dr. Pegu said.

He also assured that all other districts would get the free textbooks at the earliest.

R.C Jain, Chairman, SEBA, Phanindra Jidung, Director of Secondary Education, Dr. Ramesh Chandra Chutia, Secretary, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, Suranjana Senapati, Secretary, SEBA, and Shah Nawaz Choudhury, MD, ASTPPC Ltd were all present during the event.

Dr. Pegu on Monday said that HSLC and HS examinations under SEBA and AHSEC will be conducted as soon as the Covid situation across the state gets better.

The minister asserted that the call for scheduling the examinations will be taken once there is a sharp decline in the Covid cases of the state and under no circumstances will Class 10 and 12 exams be scrapped.

In this regard, Mr. Pegu also said that he is hopeful by June 15 the Covid situation will be stabilized.

Further, the education minister said that students will be informed about the date sheet at least 15 days prior to the examination. In addition, Mr. Pegu also said that the examinations will be conducted in an offline mode.