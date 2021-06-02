A day after the heinous mob attack on a doctor in Hojai’s Lanka reported, a team of healthcare workers were allegedly thrashed at a tea garden in Cachar district’s Katigorah area on Tuesday afternoon.

In this connection, four suspects have been arrested on Wednesday. The arrested have been identified as Babul Orang, Madhu Teli, Dipan Teli, and Ajay Middha.

The incident occurred in Sindura tea garden in Cachar.

As per initial reports, a violent clash broke out when a group of the five healthcare workers went to the tea estate for conducting Rapid Antigen Test for Covid-19.

Reportedly, some of the locals of the garden hesitated to take the test. Amid the chaos, an irate mob attacked the team of healthcare professionals.

A complaint was filed against the mob by one Dr. Suman Bhowmick with Kalain police officials.

On Monday, an on-duty doctor doctor was brutally assaulted by a group of men at the Udali Covid Care Centre in Hojai district after a Covid-19 patient passed away.

As per sources relatives of the deceased have allegedly thrashed the doctor, Seuj Kumar Senapati, who works with Fultali Model Hospital under Lanka Police Station.

The CT scan report of Dr. Seuj Senapati said that he has got a bone fracture in his face.

24 persons have been arrested in connection to the case by the Assam Police.

