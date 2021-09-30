Assam: Golaghat SI Caught Red-Handed Accepting Bribe

In a bid to curb corruption in the state, Assam Police has arrested sub-inspector Abdul Jalil of Golaghat Sadar police station for demanding and accepting a bribe.

The sub-inspector was caught red-handed by a team of Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption officials on Thursday demanding Rupees 30,000, while, negotiating and accepting an amount of Rupees 10,000.

“Sub Inspector Abdul Jalil of Golaghat Sadar Police Station arrested red-handed today by

@DIR_VAC_ASSAM team while accepting INR 10,000 out of demanded INR 30,000. @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice @mygovassam,” Special Director General of Assam Police, Law & Order, G.P.Singh informed.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited…