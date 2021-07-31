Assam Govt Form Committees For Development of Indigenous Minority

The government of Assam has formed committees for the development of indigenous minorities in the state on Saturday.

According to sources, the committees will work in some of the special directions for the indigenous minority in the state.

Development of Education, Social aspects of Indigenous people are a few notable directions in which these committees formed by the government will work on.

Dr. Ilyas Ali is the Chairman of the Population Control Committee.

Dr. Syed Iftikar Ahmed will be in charge of the health department, said sources.

Additionally, Senior Journalist Wasibir Hussain will be the chairman of Cultural Development Committee.

According to sources, cultural activist Nurul Sultan is also a member of the Cultural Development Committee.

Dr. Adilul Yasin will be in charge of the Department of Education.