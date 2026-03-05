“Development of BTC Is Our Top Priority”: Hagrama Mohilary

The Bodoland People's Front (BPF) flexed its political strength in Bijni on Thursday by organising a massive public rally under its statewide “Dispur Chalo” campaign, signalling the start of an aggressive push ahead of the upcoming elections in Assam.

The gathering, held at BorlaogaoThengphakhri ground, drew a large turnout of party workers and supporters from across the region. The event was led by Hagrama Mohilary, Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

Addressing the gathering, Mohilary said the rally was organised to strengthen peace, unity and prosperity in the Bodoland region while energising party workers ahead of the elections. He expressed confidence in the BPF’s prospects and declared that the party aims to send 15 legislators from 15 constituencies to the Assam Assembly.

He also confirmed that discussions on seat-sharing within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are currently underway. The BPF’s policy-making committee is scheduled to meet on March 9 to take a final decision on the number of seats the party will contest.

Although both the BPF and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have made individual statements, Mohilary pointed out that a formal joint announcement from the NDA on seat-sharing is still awaited.

Responding to recent remarks by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who had suggested a possible understanding between the BPF and UPPL, Mohilary clarified that the UPPL is also an NDA ally. However, he stressed that any negotiation would be conducted under the NDA framework.

“We will negotiate as part of the NDA and see how many seats we can secure,” he said, adding that discussions about a separate understanding with the UPPL are not relevant at this stage.

When asked about UPPL leader Pramod Boro filing his nomination for the Rajya Sabha, Mohilary described it as “good news” but made it clear that his party’s primary focus remains on the Bodoland Territorial Council.

“Our terms are with the BTC. Development of the BTC is our top priority. We will work on the development of BTC. After going to Delhi’s Rajya Sabha, what will he bring?” he remarked.

Moreover, several leaders from the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) formally joined the BPF during the rally. Among them were former councillor and UPPL central committee member Guneshwar Goyary, UPPL founding secretary and former councillor Jyotirendra Brahma, and Prafulla Islary, founding president of the UPPL’s Gossaigaon district unit.