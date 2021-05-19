Top StoriesAssamCovid 19

Assam Logs 6,143 New Covid Cases, 6.02% Positivity Rate

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
12

Assam has reported less than 7 per cent positivity rate of Covid cases for the last three consecutive days. The state recorded 6,143 new cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 6.02 per cent.

The state also registered 4,057 discharges and 89 deaths today.

Further, over a lakh Covid tests were conducted today, of which the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (913), Nagaon (448), Cachar (438), and Dibrugarh (397).

Kamrup Metro reported less than 1000 fresh cases of the fatal virus for the second consecutive day. The district in the last ten days have logged 11, 945 cases.

The total recoveries have surged to 2,94,831 with 84.97 per cent.

The total deaths counts district-wise are: Kamrup Metro (26), Dibrugarh (8), Kamrup Rural (8), Karbi Anglong (6), Cachar (5), Jorhat (3), Morigaon (3), Sonitpur (3), Tinsukia (3), Barpeta (2), Charaideo (2), Goalpara (2), Hojai (2), Kokrajhar (2), Nagaon (2), Sivasagar (2), Udalguri (2), Biswanath (1), Bongaigaon (1), Darrang (1), Dhemaji (1), Dhubri (1), Hailakandi (1), and Nalbari (1).

The death tally is 2,433 with 0.70 per cent.

The overall caseload of the state has touched 3,47,001.

