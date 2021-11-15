Assam: New Eco-Tourism Park Inaugurated In Dima Hasao

The Panimur waterfall is one of the most visited tourist spots in Assam. It is also considered a sacred place for the people of the Dimasa tribe.

The North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council chief executive member, Debolal Gorlosa on Sunday, formally inaugurated the Panimur Eco-Tourism Park on Sunday in Assam. The newly inaugurated park will be a new tourist attraction.

The eco-tourism park is situated near the Panimur waterfalls in Dima Hasao district about 200 km from Guwahati and 150 km from district headquarters in Haflong.

Mr. Gorlosa also inaugurated a newly built improved road up to the waterfall as well as a renovated temple. Other NC Hills Autonomous Council members were also present for the occasion along with a large public gathering.

The project was undertaken under a special package of MoS, costing around ₹16 crores. Mr. Gorsola, speaking at the event said that currently there were 40 rooms to provide accommodation for guests but more would be added soon.

