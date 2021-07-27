Assam Pride Lovlina Borgohain To Step Into Ring At 10. 57 AM IST Today

Two-time World Championships bronze medalist Assam daughter Lovlina Borgohain will hopefully be joining Mary Kom as the second Indian boxer to win a round at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Tuesday.

Lovlina Borgohain’s Round of 16 match against Germany’s Nadine Apetz is scheduled for 2.27 pm local time or 10.57 am IST on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

The bout will take place at the Kokugikan Arena in the first session of the day.

Lovlina Borgohain is the only Indian boxer on Tuesday’s schedule.

So far, it has been a disappointing campaign for the Indian boxing contingent at the ongoing quadrennial sporting event.

Mary Kom is the only victorious Indian while all three of Vikas Krishan, Manish Kaushik and Ashish Kumar were knocked out.

Borgohain’s opponent has been a two-time World Championships bronze medalist just like her. The 35-year-old opponent’s most recent achievement has been a bronze from the European Games in 2019.

Assam daughter Lovlina Borgohain has established herself as India’s top female boxer in the welterweight category over the past few years. Inspired by Muhammad Ali, she made the switch from Muay Thai to boxing and has soared higher and higher since.

In the last four years, Lovlina has given a demonstration of her immense talent with bronze medals from the 2018 and 2019 World Championships, and the 2017 and 2021 Asian Championships.

Arjuna Awardee, Lovlina punched her Tokyo ticket in 2020 when she finished with a bronze medal at the Asia and Oceania Boxing Olympic Qualifiers. It made her the first ever female boxer from Assam to qualify for the Olympics.

