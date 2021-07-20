Assam Receives Over 5.5 Lakh Doses Of Covishield Vaccine Today

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam received another batch of Covishield vaccines comprising over 5.5 lakh doses on Tuesday.

“We have received 5,56,000 doses of #CovishieldVaccine today,” Health Minister Keshab Mahanta tweeted.

In the month of July, the state has received a total batch of 11,44,540  Covishield vaccines.

The state had received a batch of 1 lakh Covishield vaccines on July 17,  1,88,540 doses of Covishield jabs on July 15 and 3,00,000 Covishield vaccine doses on July 8, while, 14,870 doses of Covaxin had been delivered by the centre on the same day.

According to the Assam government, since June 21, an extensive Covid-19 vaccination drive was being conducted and there would be only one age group, i.e.18+, wherein all are eligible for a free vaccination.

So far, 89,24,857 doses of Covid vaccines, of which, 73,69,002 beneficiaries have been inoculated with the first dose, while, 15,55,855 have received the second dose of the vaccine.

