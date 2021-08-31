Assam Records 570 New Covid Cases, Death Toll Falls To 5

Assam on Tuesday recorded 570 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 5,554. The positivity rate of the state is 0.64 per cent.

The new cases have been detected out of 88.519 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. As many as 5 deaths were reported today, while, 624 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (131), Jorhat (37), Golaghat (37), and Sivasagar (30).

The district-wise deaths are Jorhat Kamrup (M) 2, Jorhat, Nagaon and Tinsukia reported 1 deaths.

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,76,865 with a recovery rate of 97.87 per cent.

Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 5,660 with a death rate of 0.96 per cent.

The overall caseload has reached 5,89,426.